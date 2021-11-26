German health minister says state leaders to convene next week to address COVID-19 situation

Spahn labels the virus situation as 'dramatic', calls for the public to take it seriously as the message has not reached everyone in the country

With fresh fears involving the new COVID-19 variant from South Africa, it will only add to the headache for European authorities at the moment.





For some context, Germany recorded over ~76,000 new cases in the past day with total active cases across the country reaching a whopping ~774,000.

A look at the trend in the 7-day incidence rate as of 25 November (in which the figure has since jumped to 438.2 today):







