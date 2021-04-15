German health minister says still expects 20% of population to be vaccinated by end April

Remarks by German health minister, Jens Spahn

Well, after the first week of April, there has been a modest step up in vaccinations in Germany so that has been good news.





As of 13 April, Germany has administered over 19.2 million vaccine doses but only 6.2% (5.2 million) of its population has been fully vaccinated.





But much like most countries, Spahn's target number is referring to adults that have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine.