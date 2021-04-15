German health minister says still expects 20% of population to be vaccinated by end April

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by German health minister, Jens Spahn

Well, after the first week of April, there has been a modest step up in vaccinations in Germany so that has been good news.

As of 13 April, Germany has administered over 19.2 million vaccine doses but only 6.2% (5.2 million) of its population has been fully vaccinated.

But much like most countries, Spahn's target number is referring to adults that have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose