German health minister says still taking too long to conduct some virus tests
German health minister, Jens Spahn, speaks to parliament
Therein also lies one of the key issues with regards to the new coronavirus outbreak, is that the tests for some countries either take too long or are too expensive to perform. Hence, the lag in the number of reported cases until today.
- Next few days and weeks will be challenging for Germany
That is not to say that the associated countries are incapable but I reckon it's more of a case of misallocation of resources, and that has to be addressed more quickly.
Otherwise, this would mean governments will have to double down on containment efforts and in turn hurt the economy even more the longer that this goes on.
In the bigger picture, even if a vaccine/cure is found, the ease of access to it might also be an issue. Is the vaccine/cure able to be mass produced and distributed around the world? Will everyone be able to afford one if it isn't going to be subsidised?