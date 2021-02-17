German health minister says that data shows virus variants are spreading quickly in Germany

New UK variant now makes up for more than 20%

But infections are still decreasing despite higher proportion of new variants

10 million vaccine doses will be delivered next week

More deliveries mean that pace of vaccinations can speed up significantly

Although the virus situation in Germany is taking a turn for the better, lawmakers remain guarded on the spread of virus variants and medical capacity.





For now, the lockdown is extended to March but we'll see in the coming weeks how the situation develops and if the government feels that enough progress is made to relax restrictions a little ahead of Easter.