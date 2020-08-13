German health minister says optimistic of coronavirus vaccine in the coming months

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn





If not, there certainly will be a vaccine next year

Average age of infected persons in Germany is falling

There are a lot of new infections among younger people

The rise in cases is worrying but health system can cope

Spahn is mainly trying to defuse tensions with the vaccine remarks surely. Germany reported another 1,445 new cases today as the infection spread is picking up across the country, with active cases now surpassing 10,000 - the most since 21 May.





For now, local authorities are still playing down the situation but let's see how things go and if it will have further economic consequences in the coming months.



