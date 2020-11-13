German health minister: It is too early to evaluate if restrictions should be extended or lifted

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn





We never said it would go back to normal after November

He is commenting after Germany reported a record number of infections in the past 24 hours earlier here , some 11 days after commencing 'lockdown light'.





As mentioned previously, it could take up to two to three weeks at the soonest for the virus trajectory to "settle down" but the good news, if you really want to look at it that way, is that cases aren't soaring well into the high tens of thousands in the past week.





That said, even at current levels, it will be hard to imagine German authorities taking a more relaxed approach past November as they need to manage healthcare capacity - in which we are seeing coronavirus intensive care patients double almost every two weeks.



