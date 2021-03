Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn

This comes after comments by finance minister, Olaf Scholz, over the weekend in saying that Germany will reach that figure in the coming months.





For some context, in the week from 1-7 March, there were just fewer than 1.5 million vaccination doses administered in Germany. So, there is still some way to go in order to reach the ambitious figure touted by Scholz.