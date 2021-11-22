German health minister Spahn: Only social distancing and political resolve can break latest COVID-19 wave

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by German health minister, Jens Spahn

Germany
  • Booster shots will show results only in two weeks
He's being more careful with his words today and is steering clear of any mention of lockdowns or a return of stricter virus restrictions in general.

But best be aware that the COVID-19 situation is still rather tense in Germany.

