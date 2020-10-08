German health minister Spahn: Today's virus infection numbers are worrying

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn

  • Want to prevent exponential rise of coronavirus infection numbers
  • Rising cases across Europe poses a risk for Germany
  • Health system can still deal with rising infection numbers
He is referring to the case jump today, in which the daily confirmed cases surpassed 4,000 for the first time since 10 April. Just be mindful of the situation in case we see tighter restrictions introduced, as that will weigh on the pace of the economic recovery.

