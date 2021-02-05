German health minister: Virus infection numbers are not yet coming down quickly enough

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn





We have the means to beat the virus during this year

All three vaccines (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna) appear equally effective

We are working on concepts to ease virus restrictions

The virus situation in Germany appears to be moderating at a gradual pace but amid concerns of the more contagious virus variant spreading, tighter restrictions may yet stay in place through to the Easter holidays.





Despite delays and bumps to the vaccine rollout, Europe is still targeting to try and vaccinate more than two-thirds of the adult population by the end of summer.



