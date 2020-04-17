German health minister Spahn: Coronavirus outbreak is controllable as of today

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn





Hospitals may return to 'new normal' from next month

This ties back to what Merkel was pointing out yesterday. She noted that the infection rate i.e. one person statistically being able to infect another person is around 1.0 now.





If that rate rises to 1.1, she notes that the German health capacity will be reached by October. If it goes to 1.2, then health capacity will be reached by July; an exponential equation.





So far, the government seems confident in managing the situation and that explains their recent action to ease restrictions in the country. Testing and contact tracing are among the major necessities outlined in reopening and Germany has done well in that regard.





Let's see how things go in the coming weeks and if the virus trend will continue to improve.



