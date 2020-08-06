German health minister warns general lockdown could be imposed again if virus numbers rise

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn





But does not think have to comprehensively close shops again

May have to re-look at what kind of events/celebrations can take place

Says some people are failing to take the pandemic as serious as they should be

Germany reported 1,045 new virus cases today - the first time that the daily count exceeded 1,000 since early May - and that is raising some fear that a fresh wave of infections are starting to brew in the country.





In mid-July, the number of active cases across the country fell to just under 5,000 but has now climbed back to nearly 8,700 as of the latest reporting today.





For now, this isn't leading to much change in terms of social impact that will harm the economy but just be mindful as the virus situation is also starting to become more serious again in the likes of Spain and France as well recently.



