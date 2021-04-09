German health minister warns that current infection numbers yet to reflect actual virus situation

German health minister, Jens Spahn, says that lesser testing over the Easter holidays period is still showing up in the numbers

We need a national lockdown to break the latest virus wave

Nighttime curfews might be necessary to reduce contacts There is some element of catch up already today , with the daily virus cases being at the highest since 8 January. But given the high 7-day incidence rate in the run up to Easter, that figure is likely to climb further; all things considered.





That won't bode well for German economic prospects to start Q2, despite the resilience shown in Q1 for the most part - especially the manufacturing sector.