German health minister: We are at the beginning of a coronavirus epidemic

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

German health minister

There is a report that the German health minister is not saying:
  • We are at the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic
  • Coronavirus chain in Germany can no longer be tracked
  • hospitals and employers should review their pandemic plans

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose