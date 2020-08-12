German health minister: We must be very alert about the rise in virus infections

Comments by German health minister, Jens Spahn

We have smaller and larger outbreaks in almost all parts of the country





Germany reported another 1,226 new virus cases today and the total active cases across the country has surpassed 10,000 for the first time since 22 May. It is a slippery slope to go down and local authorities will surely be hoping that they don't have to take drastic action once again to prevent the spread of the virus.