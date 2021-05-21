German health official says studies suggest existing vaccines are less effective against India COVID-19 variant

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

RKI president, Lothar Wieler, warns against virus variants

That is not too comforting and this will be a risk to watch out for as major economies start to progress with the reopening ahead of the summer. There is already a growing fear in the UK over the India COVID-19 variant in the past few days and if the numbers start to grow rapidly, it may pose a larger risk to the overall outlook in 2H 2021.

