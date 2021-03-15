German ICU doctors reportedly urge 'immediate return' to partial lockdown

AFP reports





This isn't so much so a major surprise if you follow the daily updates closely. Even though COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care have fallen in recent weeks, that still hasn't done much to ease the overall burden on intensive care units in general.





Even as of yesterday, spare capacity according to the DIVI registry remains at just 17% and have not returned to above 20% in quite a while now. For some context, the start of November (when Germany began 'lockdown light') saw spare capacity at 28%.





Adding to that is the rise in the 7-day incidence rate to 82.9 today and that is starting to signify a potential pickup in virus cases to follow moving forward - which will then weigh even more heavily on healthcare capacity in the weeks/months ahead.