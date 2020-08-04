German Ifo institute says auto industry shows initial signs of recovery

Ifo says automakers expect their exports to increase





This is based on a survey published by the institute today, with auto industry business expectations rising from 26.9 in June to 43.7 in July. Adding that demand and order books also improved in the past month.





That said, the indicator for the current business situation was still negative.





Despite the optimism, the fact that global trade continues to stay extremely subdued and the virus situation getting worse around the world won't help with that.





Foreign demand conditions should improve over time but to expect a return to pre-virus levels any time soon will be mistaken. Even a swift recovery may not be anticipated and whatever we have seen from May to July/August may be as good as it gets for now.