German industrial firms expect slight rise in output in the coming months - Ifo

Ifo reports based on their latest survey findings





The research institute says that German industrial firms expect production to increase slightly in the coming months, as the industrial sector gets back on track.





The Ifo indicator rose from 14.3 in July to 15.4 in August, with engineering firms also expecting to expand production for the first time in more than a year. Automakers still see production picking up as well but were not as optimistic as in July.





In short, there is still expectations that the recovery will keep pace towards the end of Q3 but there is slight hints that such optimism could be waning.