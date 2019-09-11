German research institutes lower 2019 GDP forecast amid weakening economic outlook

IfW and DIW slash their 2019 GDP forecasts for the German economy

IfW now sees German economy expanding by 0.4% this year (previously 0.6%)

Sees 2020 GDP at 1% (previously 1.6%)

Notes that German economy likely shrank by 0.3% in Q3

Therefore, falling into a technical recession

DIW now sees German economy expanding by 0.5% this year (previously 0.9%)

Sees 2020 GDP at 1.4% (previously 1.7%)

Further risk next year comes from no-deal Brexit

If that happens, it would slash a further 0.4% off 2020 economic growth Looking at both the downgrades, it pretty much reaffirms the negative growth outlook seen in the German economy in the second-half of this year. A technical recession isn't confirmed just yet but the signs and data released so far are suggestive of one.





Notably, DIW says that Germany needs a long-term government investment program to help lift economic confidence and the growth outlook. Yeah, that doesn't look like one is coming any time soon after yesterday's budget announcement.



