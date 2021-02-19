German RKI president: Downward trend in infections have stagnated, level is still too high

Comments by German RKI president, Lothar Wieler

The virus situation in Germany has been getting better in recent weeks but the pace of improvement has abated a little, though at least active cases across the country are still seen easing a little day by day.





That said, local authorities will surely be hoping for more progress in order to ease restrictions going into March. As things stand, there is still a lag time in waiting for hospitalisations and the death count to fall despite cases keeping lower in recent weeks.