German Finance Minister says could deploy up to 50bn EUR of extra spending if needed

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz spoke on Sunday,

Said Germany has fiscal strength

is thus able to counter future economic crisis "with full force"

could spend up to 50bn EUR extra

Germany's economy is showing signs of slowing, Scholz floating the idea here of dially back government promises to target balanced budgets and instead borrow to fund investment.

if we have a debt level in Germany in relation to economic output that is below 60 percent, then this is the strength we have to counter a crisis with full force







