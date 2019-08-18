German Finance Minister says could deploy up to 50bn EUR of extra spending if needed
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz spoke on Sunday,
- Said Germany has fiscal strength
- is thus able to counter future economic crisis "with full force"
- could spend up to 50bn EUR extra
--
Germany's economy is showing signs of slowing, Scholz floating the idea here of dially back government promises to target balanced budgets and instead borrow to fund investment.
- if we have a debt level in Germany in relation to economic output that is below 60 percent, then this is the strength we have to counter a crisis with full force