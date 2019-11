Prior 0.3%

Industrial production WDA -4.3% vs -4.4% y/y expected

Prior -4.0%

EURUSD unmoved on the release. Paints a bleak picture for the eurozone going forward and there is no glimmer of hope here as industrial production continues its fall. Expect the cries for fiscal stimulus from the German Gov't to increase. Until it comes the EUR is fundamentally pressured.