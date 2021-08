Is the tide finally turning on Merkel





Merkel's run as chancellor has been one of the great accomplishments in democratic politics but an opinion poll from Forsa shows that her time might be running out.





They have the Social Democrats (SPD) at 23% compared to Merkel's CDU/CSU at 22% and the Greens at 18%. It's the first time in 15 years that the SPD has polled ahead of Merkel.