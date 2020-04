Oktoberfest cancelled due to the coronavirus











See here for global coronavirus case data

I was lucky enough to be in Munich for the festivities in late September last year and it was an amazing experience to say the least.

That's rather unfortunate. From an economic perspective, it does sting since Oktoberfest tends to draw in many crowds from all over the world. According to Reuters, it brings in about $1 billion for the city of Munich each year.