German state of North Rhine-Westphalia imposes lockdown for Gütersloh amid virus outbreak
Gütersloh goes back into lockdownThe city is one of the major hot spots highlighted in the country, with more than 1,000 cases being reported in the past week related to an outbreak in a meat processing plant.
It may not mean much since this isn't any mass lockdown, but this is the first sign that local authorities are willing to step up measures if things really start to escalate again.
There's also some concern recently about some outbreaks in smaller towns within Berlin so just take note in case we do see case numbers pick up further.