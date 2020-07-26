German state premier says coronavirus second wave troubling for Germany

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Michael Kretschmer, premier of the eastern German state of Saxony and ally of Chancellor Merkel with some weekend comments on cov1 COVID-19 infections in the coutnry

  • Says the rising numbers in the second wave are troubling
  • Increase in clusters could lead to many more infections
  • Also refers to the increasing rates of infections
Justin updates each session on the numbers out of Germany.

Worth monitoring, any potential for reintroduced restrictions will slow economic rebounds tentatively taking place, and not just in Germany.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose