German state premier says coronavirus second wave troubling for Germany

Michael Kretschmer, premier of the eastern German state of Saxony and ally of Chancellor Merkel with some weekend comments on cov1 COVID-19 infections in the coutnry

Says the rising numbers in the second wave are troubling

Increase in clusters could lead to many more infections

Also refers to the increasing rates of infections

Justin updates each session on the numbers out of Germany.





Worth monitoring, any potential for reintroduced restrictions will slow economic rebounds tentatively taking place, and not just in Germany.



