German state premiers, Merkel to further ease coronavirus lockdown

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters citing unnamed sources for the information

  • German state premiers to agree on further measures to ease coronavirus lockdown during call with Merkel on Wednesday 
  • German states to reopen large shops likely from May 11 
  • to reopen schools for all grades with children only allowed to go to class in rotating shifts, not on daily basis
  • to allow Bundesliga soccer league to resume matches from May 15 under strict conditions without fans in stadiums 

