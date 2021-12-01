German state reports 4 fully vaccinated persons have been infected with the omicron variant

The health office of the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg reports

Three of the infected persons are said to have returned from a business trip to South Africa on 26-27 November respectively, with the fourth person a family member of one of the returnees. The statement reads:





"All four people are fully vaccinated. A mutation analysis carried out by the State Health Office has confirmed that all of them are infected with the new variant of concern."

Adding that all four persons are in quarantine at the moment.





Not much other details otherwise but in any case, the vaccines were never meant to be full proof but we will have to see how effective they will be in preventing more severe cases - especially when it comes to the new variant.