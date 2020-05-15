German stats office says that Q2 forecasts are for around -10% decline in GDP

Some comments by the German statistics office

How Q2 turns out depends in part of the easing of restrictions







The focus now is whether or not all of the recent progress can translate into a better economic performance in Q3 and Q4. Any real risks of a secondary virus outbreak will throw a real spanner in the works and lead to more concerns about the projected recovery.

Most institutes are pinning the economic contraction in Germany to be somewhere between 10% to 12% in Q2, but either way we all know that it is going to be record-breaking bad considering the lockdown measures and impact of the virus outbreak in the region.