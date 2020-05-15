German stats office says that Q2 forecasts are for around -10% decline in GDP
Some comments by the German statistics office
Most institutes are pinning the economic contraction in Germany to be somewhere between 10% to 12% in Q2, but either way we all know that it is going to be record-breaking bad considering the lockdown measures and impact of the virus outbreak in the region.
- How Q2 turns out depends in part of the easing of restrictions
The focus now is whether or not all of the recent progress can translate into a better economic performance in Q3 and Q4. Any real risks of a secondary virus outbreak will throw a real spanner in the works and lead to more concerns about the projected recovery.