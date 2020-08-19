German virus cases continue to climb, Merkel warns against further relaxing restrictions

Germany reports another 1,510 new coronavirus cases today, that is the highest daily count since the end of April





That brings the total active cases across the country to ~13,700 - the most since 14 May. Meanwhile, another 7 deaths were reported and that brings the total tally on that front to 9,243 persons as of the latest reporting today.





The virus situation continues to progress in the wrong direction and RKI also made special mention of that in their report from yesterday with the 4-day virus reproduction rate (R-value) estimated at 1.06 and the 7-day R-value estimated at 1.05:





The reported R values has been around 1 or slightly above since mid-July 2020. According to current observation, this seems to be associated to a great extent with an increasing number of cases among travel returnees. Further it is also associated with a larger number of smaller outbreaks and case numbers in Germany overall, which have increased steadily in recent weeks since the relaxation of the measures.

This has also prompted German chancellor, Angela Merkel, to break her silence yesterday as she warned against further relaxing virus restrictions and called on citizens to respect social distancing and hygiene rules to limit the spread of the infection.



