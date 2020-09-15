German ZEW survey expectations 77.4 vs 69.8 expected

ZEW - 15 September 2020

  • Prior 71.5
  • Expectations 73.9 vs 64.0  prior
  • ZEW say stalled Brexit talks and rising COVID-19 cases could not dampen the positive mood
  • Negative outlook for the banking sector reveals fears of a rising number of loan defaults in the coming 6 months
Optimism grows, but will expectations meet reality? Banking sector a little more sanguine on what may be ahead. EURUSD barely moved by the data at 1.1886. All eyes are on the Fed now with a quiet data slate ahead. 





