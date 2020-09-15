German ZEW survey expectations 77.4 vs 69.8 expected
ZEW - 15 September 2020
- Prior 71.5
- Expectations 73.9 vs 64.0 prior
- ZEW say stalled Brexit talks and rising COVID-19 cases could not dampen the positive mood
- Negative outlook for the banking sector reveals fears of a rising number of loan defaults in the coming 6 months
Optimism grows, but will expectations meet reality? Banking sector a little more sanguine on what may be ahead. EURUSD barely moved by the data at 1.1886. All eyes are on the Fed now with a quiet data slate ahead.
