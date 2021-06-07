Germany April factory orders -0.2% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 7 June 2021


  • Prior +3.0%; revised to +3.9%
  • Factory orders WDA +78.9% vs +77.8% y/y expected
  • Prior +27.8%; revised to +29.2%
The data is released a little earlier than expected and it is a bit of a miss, underscoring some weaker demand conditions than what is anticipated in industrial orders.

Nonetheless, the market remains optimistic on how things will progress in 2H 2021 and that is still the big picture focus for the euro at the moment.

