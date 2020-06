Latest data released by Destatis - 5 June 2020





Prior -15.6%; revised to -15.0%

Factory orders WDA -36.6% vs -29.7% y/y expected

Prior -16.0%; revised to -15.4%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Industrial orders in Germany capitulate amid lockdown measures and the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, but that is to be expected for April as it is supposed to be the worst month of the economic deterioration.