Latest data released by Destatis - 29 May 2020





Prior -3.5%

Import price index -7.4% vs -7.2% y/y expected

Prior -5.5%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Import prices slumped heavily amid the drop in energy prices and weaker price pressures in general amid the fallout from the virus outbreak. Not a material data point though as it is a lagging/proxy indicator of inflation.