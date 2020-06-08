Germany April industrial production -17.9% vs -16.5% m/m expected

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis

Germany Industrial Production April
 

 April was expected to be bad and markets were expecting for another bad reading this month. These figures show a deeper than expected contraction and EURUSD ticks down a few points on the release. Not a massive surprise to see poor data here, but German industrial production woes have been a constant source of strain for the last 18 months or so. First US-China trade war induced slowdowns, now COVID-19.

