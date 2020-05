Latest data released by Destatis - 15 May 2020





Prior -0.8%

PPI -1.9% vs -1.8% y/y expected

Producer and import prices slump further amid the virus outbreak and fall in energy prices, with the annual reading slipping deeper into deflation territory - lowest since July 2016.





In any case, this is a proxy and lagging indicator of inflation pressures, so it isn't too big of a deal but the trend is certainly not encouraging.