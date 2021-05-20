Germany April PPI +0.8% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low

Latest data released by Destatis - 20 May 2021

  • Prior +0.9%
  • PPI +5.2% vs +5.1% y/y expected
  • Prior +3.7%
Another bump higher in producer prices as this ties in with the trend of higher input cost inflation, which will feed into consumer inflation down the road.
