Germany April retail sales -5.3% vs -12.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 May 2020





Prior -5.6%; revised to -4.0%

Retail sales -6.5% vs -14.0% y/y expected

Prior -2.8%; revised to -1.2%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Surprisingly, retail sales data did not slump as badly as anticipated following the drop in March. That said, the drop in activity is still rather damaging with the year-on-year decline the largest since 2009.





In any case, all eyes will be on how quickly will consumer sentiment recover and this will be a key spot to watch in the coming months.



