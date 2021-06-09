Germany April trade balance €15.5 billion vs €16.3 billion expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 9 June 2021
- Prior €20.5 billion
Exports improved slightly on the month while imports were down but overall as a trend, trade conditions are still gradually moving back to pre-pandemic levels.
- Exports +0.3% vs +0.5% m/m expected
- Prior +1.2%; revised to +1.3%
- Imports -1.7% vs -1.1% m/m expected
- Prior +6.5%; revised to +7.1%
Relative to February 2020, exports are lower by 0.5% while imports are actually higher by 5.5% after accounting for seasonal adjustments that is.