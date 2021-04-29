Germany April unemployment change 9.0k vs -10.0k expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 29 April 2021

  • Prior -8.0k; revised to -6.0k
  • Unemployment rate 6.0% vs 6.0% expected
  • Prior 6.0%
The seasonally adjusted German jobless total ticked higher in April but the unemployment rate kept steady at 6.0%. The short-time work scheme continues to distort underlying labour market conditions in general with the details showing that the unadjusted jobless total fell from 2.83 million in March to 2.77 million.
