Germany April unemployment change 9.0k vs -10.0k expected

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 29 April 2021

Prior -8.0k; revised to -6.0k

Unemployment rate 6.0% vs 6.0% expected

Prior 6.0%









The seasonally adjusted German jobless total ticked higher in April but the unemployment rate kept steady at 6.0%. The short-time work scheme continues to distort underlying labour market conditions in general with the details showing that the unadjusted jobless total fell from 2.83 million in March to 2.77 million.