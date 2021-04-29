Germany April unemployment change 9.0k vs -10.0k expected
Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 29 April 2021
The seasonally adjusted German jobless total ticked higher in April but the unemployment rate kept steady at 6.0%. The short-time work scheme continues to distort underlying labour market conditions in general with the details showing that the unadjusted jobless total fell from 2.83 million in March to 2.77 million.
- Prior -8.0k; revised to -6.0k
- Unemployment rate 6.0% vs 6.0% expected
- Prior 6.0%