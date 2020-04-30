Germany April unemployment change 373.0k vs 74.5k expected

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 30 April 2020





Prior 1.0k

Unemployment rate 5.8% vs 5.2% expected

Prior 5.0%

That's a blowout number as we see the total unemployment in the country rise to 2.64 million from 2.27 million on a seasonally adjusted basis.





The labour office notes that registrations for short-time work scheme are at a level never seen before, adding that demand from companies for new employees has 'completely collapsed'.



