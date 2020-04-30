Germany April unemployment change 373.0k vs 74.5k expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Federal Employment Agency - 30 April 2020


  • Prior 1.0k
  • Unemployment rate 5.8% vs 5.2% expected
  • Prior 5.0%
See here for global coronavirus case data
That's a blowout number as we see the total unemployment in the country rise to 2.64 million from 2.27 million on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The labour office notes that registrations for short-time work scheme are at a level never seen before, adding that demand from companies for new employees has 'completely collapsed'.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose