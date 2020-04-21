Germany April ZEW survey current situation -91.5 vs -77.5 expected

Latest data released by ZEW - 21 April 2020





Prior -43.1

Expectations 28.2 vs -42.0 expected

Prior -49.5

Eurozone expectations 25.2

Prior -49.5

Despite the headline reading falling sharply, the thing that stands out is that investor sentiment shows that there is hope as market participants see light at the end of the tunnel.





Both German and Eurozone expectations rebounded strongly, but ZEW is quick to note that those surveyed do not expect positive economic growth until Q3 at least. Adding that economic output is not expected to return to pre-virus levels before 2022.





That's one long tunnel.



