Germany August construction PMI 46.3 vs 49.5 prior

Latest data released by Markit - 5 September 2019





The slump in German construction activity continues with the headline reading falling to its weakest level since June 2014. Although a minor data point, this continues to reaffirm deteriorating growth conditions in the German economy as it looks set for a technical recession this year.





Looking at the details, the construction order book (new orders) fell for a fourth month in a row while output expectations fall to their weakest level since October 2015.



