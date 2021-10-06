Germany August factory orders -7.7% vs -2.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 October 2021

Prior +3.4%

Factory orders WDA +11.7% vs +33.7% y/y expected

Prior +24.4%





As such, this does reflect signs of moderation but one can figure that the ongoing supply and capacity constraints are probably not helping with the situation.





That's a significant drop in German industrial orders, missing on expectations quite markedly. But it also needs to be put into context, amid a surge in new orders in July to the highest since the survey began all the way back to 1991.