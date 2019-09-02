Germany August final manufacturing PMI 43.5 vs 43.6 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit/BME - 2 September 2019


The preliminary report can be found here. Minimal change to the initial estimate and this just reaffirms that the manufacturing sector in Germany continues to experience recession-like conditions in Q3 this year.
