Germany August final manufacturing PMI 62.6 vs 62.7 prelim

Latest data released by Markit/BME - 1 September 2021





The preliminary report can be found here . A slight change to the initial estimate but it just reaffirms a bit of a slowdown in activity to the lowest in six months, though keeping at a relatively high level historically.





The details show that new orders are still rising sharply but output struggled, falling to its lowest since August 2020, with optimism also waning amid capacity constraints and supply chain disruptions continuing to persist beyond the summer.





Markit notes that:





"While we continue to see strong demand for German goods, with growth in new orders still among the highest on record, production levels are being constrained as manufacturers grapple with supply chain problems. According to August's data, growth in output has now fallen behind that of new orders to an extent previously unseen in over 25 years of data collection.



"Supply-demand imbalances continue to push up costs at a historically elevated rate, and concerns that higher prices could discourage customers is one of the factors that has seen manufacturers' expectations for future output fade to the lowest since last October.



"Still, many goods producers are hopeful that conditions will have improved come next summer, and a further steep rise in employment levels shows that efforts are still being made to expand capacity and prepare for higher output in the future."



