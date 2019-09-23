Germany September flash manufacturing PMI 41.4 vs 44.0 expected

LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
GBPUSD can't keep upside momentum going this week. What levels will be eyed next week.
US stocks close the day down and also close lower on the week
CFTC commitment of traders: EUR shorts are being rebuilt over the last few weeks.
What does the price action and technicals say about the EURUSD into the new week
USDJPY dips back below 100 day MA as the week works toward the close. What does it tell us about next week's trading?
Forex Orders
(not many) FX option expiries for Monday September 23 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday September 20 for the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday September 19 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 18 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday September 17 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week - preview. Jumbo cut and wait.
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0734 (Friday was at 7.0730)
ECB Knot to appear before parliament - questions expected on his dissent
Goldman Sachs says to buy yen (forecasts) - BOJ cannot stop its rise
RBNZ monetary policy meeting this week - 'shadow board' edging less dovish