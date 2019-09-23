Germany September flash manufacturing PMI 41.4 vs 44.0 expected

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Latest data release by Markit/BME

German PMI's
  • Prior 43.5
  • Services PMI 51.6 vs 53.2  expected
  • Prior 53.4
  • Composite PMI 49.1 vs 51.5 expected
  • Prior 51.7 
More poor readings and this bodes badly for Q4 eurozone growth. EURUSD breaks 1.1000 and currently still falling at 1.0978
 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose