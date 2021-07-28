Germany August GfK consumer confidence -0.3 vs 0.9 expected

Latest data released by GfK - 28 July 2021

Prior -0.3





GfK notes that:





"The phase where the decrease of COVID-19 incidence of infection has come to an end and those figures are again on the rise. In addition, the momentum for vaccination has recently slowed down considerably, despite there being sufficient quantities of the vaccine available. This is currently preventing any further significant increase as it pertains to consumer sentiment."



A disappointing reading and that doesn't ease concerns surrounding the virus situation across the globe at the moment. The recent uptick in German morale looks to be stagnating with both economic and income expectations also showing slight declines compared to July - but largely due to moderation from recent highs.