Germany August GfK consumer confidence 9.7 vs 9.7 expected

Latest data released by GfK - 30 July 2019





The reading measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity. Consumer morale slips once again - despite falling within expectations - as GfK notes that recession fears surrounding the German economy continues to spread.







The headline reading is the weakest since April 2017 and reaffirms waning sentiment seen in Germany. EUR/USD holds a little weaker at 1.1135 currently, still trapped in a narrow range.



